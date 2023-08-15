Independence Day Sale: From H&M to Zara, check out your favourite lifestyle brands that are giving big discounts today

As the calendar turns to August, the excitement for Independence Day celebrations is palpable. But there’s more to look forward to than just patriotic fervor – it’s also time for some irresistible shopping deals! This 77th Independence Day, your favorite brands are rolling out the red carpet with spectacular sales that span from chic clothing to cutting-edge tech gadgets.

Get ready to indulge in a shopping spree as we unveil the top 7 brands offering exciting discounts in 2023.

1. H&M

H&M, the epitome of affordable fashion, is upping the ante this Independence Day with discounts on their trendy clothing lines. From chic dresses to comfortable tees, their Freedom Wardrobe collection promises something for everyone looking to embrace the patriotic spirit in style. From dresses to denim, score up to 50% off on selected items and redefine your style without breaking the bank. The sale started from 11th and will end on 19th August 2023

Delhi NCR: DLF mall of India has the biggest H&M store in India

2. Zara

Zara, known for its trendy and elegant designs, is giving so many discounts. This Independence Day sale invites shoppers to explore their curated collection of clothing and accessories, all at prices that encourage you to express your unique style without compromising your wallet.

Zara, which competes with the likes of other foreign brands such as H&M and UNIQLO in India, operates 20 stores across 11 cities. (Representational image: IE)

Mumbai: Hutatma Chowk Square has the biggest outlet

3. Croma

Tech enthusiasts, brace yourselves for Croma’s Independence Day Tech Extravaganza! This tech haven is offering unbeatable discounts on a wide range of gadgets – from smartphones to laptops, smart home devices, and more. With up to 70% off on selected items, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech game.

Bengaluru: Eva mall has the biggest outlet

Source: Croma

4. Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has launched an Independence Day deal for 2023, which is only available to prepaid consumers who have chosen the Rs 2,999 yearly recharge package. The plan includes broadband and voice call privileges, as well as savings on services such as food delivery and online shopping. The package comes with 2.5 GB of daily data and is good for a year. Access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud are all included, as is compatibility with 5G data consumption.

5. Myntra

Get ready for Myntra’s Independence Day Sale which started on August 5, 2023, with amazing discounts of up to 80% on popular brands like Nike, Puma, and Tommy Hilfiger. Don’t miss the Half Price Store’s extra 22% off on select items.

6. Flipkart

Save the dates for Flipkart’s grand Independence Day Sale, happening from August 12 to 15, 2023. Enjoy massive discounts of up to 80% on mobile phones, electronics, fashion accessories, home appliances, and more.

7. Biba

Biba, the traditional apparel is now giving 15% discounts on it’s kurtis and dress. Go traditional this independence day.

Source: Biba

8. NueGo

We have got one bonus for you. NueGo by GreenCell Mobility is launching a campaign for India’s 77th Independence Day. From August 10th to 15th, 2023, customers can book intercity electric AC coach tickets for just Rs 1. Bookings are open until August 15th or until seats are sold out.