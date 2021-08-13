Independence Day: Planning to hoist a Tricolour? Here’s the Indian Flag Code guideline that you must follow

Indian citizens have to adhere to strict rules and regulations while flying the national flag. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Independence Day is upon us. It’s a day that fills the entire nation with patriotic fervour as we remember the sacrifices that the country’s freedom fighters made to secure independence from British rule. August 15 is celebrated all over the country and more often than not, the Indian Tricolour is ubiquitous in its presence. However, the flag is a national symbol and cannot be used at any whim and fancy. There are codes that govern its use and as well approach Independence Day weekend, here’s a quick reminder.

Independence Day – Indian Flag Code

The government modified the Indian Flag Code on January 26, 2002, to enable citizens to hoist the Tricolour over their houses, factories, and offices on any day of the year and not just public holidays. However, Indian citizens have to adhere to strict rules and regulations while flying the national flag.

Indian Flag Code – What is allowed

Section 2 of the Indian Flag Code accepts private citizens’ right to fly the Indian Tricolour on their premises.

Any member of the public, private organisation or educational institution can display the flag on all days — ceremonial or otherwise — by maintaining its dignity and honour.

Educational institutions can hoist the Tricolour to inspire respect.

The code has also included an oath of allegiance for flag hoisting in schools.

Indian Flag Code – What is not allowed

The Tricolour cannot be used as clothes, drapes or for communal gains.

The flag can only be flown from sunrise to sunset, whatever the weather might be.

The Tricolour can in no way be allowed to touch the ground or trail in water intentionally. It also cannot be draped over the vehicles, boats, trains or aircraft.

The Tricolour cannot be placed below any other flag.

No object, even flowers or emblems, can tower above the Tricolour.

The Tricolour also cannot be used as a rosette, festoon or even bunting.