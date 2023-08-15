Independence Day 2023: The countdown to August 15, 2023 has started. India’s 77th anniversary of independence will be celebrated with ardour and enthusiasm across the entire country as the nation celebrates the freedom with patriotism in their heart. “Nation First, Always First” is the theme for this year. The programmes nationwide will be celebrated keeping this theme in mind.

India was freed from 200 years of British domination on August 15, 1947. Every citizen of this nation is filled with pride on this day, and always. The day honours the sacrifices made by our country’s liberation fighters. Their tenacity and bravery made it possible for us all to be freed from the British Raj.

Everywhere in the nation, people celebrate this day by raising the National Flag at their individual residences, local shops, the streets are decorated as the tricolour ripples and we remember the great heroes of our nation who gave up their lives to liberate us. At the Red Fort in Delhi, the Prime Minister of India hoists the flag as well. Everyone then sings the national anthem. Additionally, flag-hoisting rituals and cultural events are held in offices, colleges, and schools to mark the occasion.

Here are Independence Day 2023 wishes, greetings, SMS and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family:

Let’s work to improve as a country on this day and never forget the heroic sacrifices given by our freedom fighters. The tenacity and bravery of our liberation fighters ought to motivate us and make us value the gift of liberty. Happy 15th August!

Happy Independence Day! I hope you can feel the pride and majesty of our country in your thoughts and heart.

Our country is a shining example of diversity and harmony. Let us make a commitment to defending it at all costs on this Independence Day.

Here are sayings by our nation’s heroes:

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” Mahatma Gandhi

“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it”- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi dunga (Give me your blood and I will give you freedom)”- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” – Sarojini Naidu

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”- Bhagat Singh