Independence Day 2021: KVIC opens stalls at petrol pumps, railway stations to promote sale of Khadi products

To this day, Khadi remains a big symbol of national freedom and of indigenous cloth. (Image: Twitter/Chairman KVIC)

Khadi products in India: Khadi is set to get a boost in India! On the occasion of Independence Day 2021, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Government of India tied up with Indian Oil, and for the first time, opened four sales outlets for the commission’s products at prominent petrol pumps. The announcement was made on Twitter by KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, who said that the development marked a new beginning for the sales promotion of Khadi products. The outlets were inaugurated on August 15, 2021, and are located in Rudrapur, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad and Pune.

Khadi is an important part of the history of India. It marked a key point in the freedom struggle against the British, when Indians started boycotting clothes being brought in from foreign lands and instead chose to wear indigenous Khadi. To this day, Khadi remains a big symbol of national freedom and of indigenous cloth. The KVIC is meant to look after the development of Khadi as well as other village industries in rural areas, and they work in tandem with numerous other agencies that are involved in the development of rural India. The sale and promotion of Khadi and other village products also comes under the purview of KVIC.

A day before the inauguration of sale outlets in petrol pumps, KVIC also opened sale outlets at a whopping 50 railway stations across the country. The inauguration of the stalls, which had been opened by KVIC in collaboration with Indian Railways, was carried out on August 14, and it marked the expansion of the reach of Khadi products in the country. The outlets were opened at major stations like Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Bhopal among many others. Not only that but on August 16, the commission also held a Khadi Exhibition cum Sale stall at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station to promote Khadi products.