Independence Day 2020: Revisiting history once again; significance of the day

Along with the Prime Minister’s speech, many cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, competitions and parades are organised.

Independence Day: India marks its independence on August 15 as it got freedom after decades of struggle in 1947. On this day, the country got full freedom from the British government that ruled over India and separated itself from the title of being a British colony nation. Since then, the day is being commemorated by every Indian citizen and is celebrated across the country. It is to note that in the year 2020, India has achieved 73 years of independence since Britishers moved out and the day will be marked as the 74th Independence Day of the country.

All over India, the day is celebrated as an annual occasion and the government has declared it as a national holiday as well. While people across the country hoist the national flag, use colours that represent tricolour and participate in many cultural programmes/ games, this day also brings back painful memories for some people as it was also the day when the partition of the country took place on the communal grounds. This was also the day when India and Pakistan were divided into two nations, leading to mass migration of people with the two countries.

While there was a distress among people due to partition, the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of free India by hoisting the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi. At the time, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who is also known as Father of nation due to his contribution in fighting for independence, fasted in Kolkata and spent his time praying and fasting (also taken a sign of silent protesting against the partition and communal disharmony).

Seventy-three years down the line, the day is celebrated with much pride and honor where the Prime Minister hoists the flag at Red Fort and addresses the country. This is done every year by the elected Prime Minister of the year. The President of the country too delivers an address to the nation, a day before Independence Day.

How will Independence Day be celebrated this year?

Usually, along with the Prime Minister’s speech, many cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, competitions and parades are organised. However, this year, it is unlikely to arrange such events on the back of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. It is advisable to all that they celebrate the day within the safety of their houses and adhere to the social distancing and safety guidelines.