Independence Day 2020: Do not use kites with metal-coated strings, warns discoms in Delhi

BSES said kites are not a problem itself but the metal-coated string used to fly kites is a good conductor of electricity.

Kite-flying Independence Day in Delhi: While kite-flying on Independence Day is the most common and exciting way of celebrating the national festival. However, it comes with some responsibilities else some accidents take place. Discoms in Delhi have urged people to be careful while flying kites on August 15 and warned not to fly kites near electrical installations. BSES and TPDDL have issued advisories against the use of metal-coated strings, commonly known as manjha attached to the kite. According to the discoms, these strings can interfere with electrical wirings which may lead to power outages. Metal coated manjhas are capable of tripping power connections and or may even cause electrocutions.

A report by The IE citing BSES said kites are not a problem itself but the metal-coated string used to fly kites is a good conductor of electricity. This can not only pose danger to the person who is flying it but can also cause some disruptions in electrical supply of an area. The discoms have estimated that tripping of electrical supply for instance- one 33/66 KV overhead line, can lead to disruption in power supply to over 10,000 residents. These kinds of electricity tripping take up to two hours to be fixed. Last year on August 15, BSES witnessed 14 such incidents due to kite-flying. TPDDL also recorded 12 such incidents in 2019.

Meanwhile, these are not the only incidents that surface with kite-flying in India. There are many reports of birds being hurt by the kite string or kite string hurting other people as well. In fact, some cases of deaths due to tripping from the terrace while flying kites are also recorded. While the activity is a fun way of celebrating Independence Day, it is supposed to be done with utmost precautions in order to avoid mishaps.