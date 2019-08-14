Independence Day 2019: Send online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Quotes, Facebook and Instagram posts

It was during the meeting of Constituent Assembly held on the 22 July 1947, the National Flag of India was adopted in its present form.

Independence Day: On August 15, 1947, India finally freed itself from British rule. It was on this day that the torture and exploitation of the British ended on Indian soil. This day is remembered as a victory of unity over injustice. Also, it is marked as a day to pay homage to the freedom fighters who struggled and laid their life in pursuit of it. The day represents the glory of non-violence over torture and of sacrifice over slavery. This year India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day.

Here’s a collection of special greetings which includes Facebook messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Instagram posts and Direct Messages to express your love for the nation :

1. It fills me with pride to see my flag fly high and spread happiness and great joy of freedom all around. On this occasion, let’s cherish harmony and peace with togetherness. Happy Independence Day!

2. Who says Time and Tide wait for none? The valour of our people who sacrificed their lives will be remembered beyond ‘Time’. And, their bravery of befitting reply to the ‘Tide’ of torture will always be our pride. With a heart filled with patriotism wishing you and your family a very happy Independence Day!

3. With a heart full of pride and glory … Remembering the valour of those who laid their lives in the service of our nation … Wishing you a happy Independence Day!

4. Remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters. Recall their valour and rejoice! They gave a nation full of unity and diversity. Independence Day greetings to you and your family!

5. Feel the patriot inside you every day and cherish this beautiful gift of a free and united nation. With blessing from our freedom fighters, wish you and your family a very happy and harmonious Independence Day!

Independence from the British came a very dear cost. Many people sacrificed their lives and many were brutally murdered by the British. But, then we had ideal leaders who following the principle of their ancestors and remembering the sacrifices of their countrymen guided us to a free India.

READ: Google searches for ‘Independence Day’ skyrocket, here’s what Indians are searching online this 15 August

Here are some very powerful quotes from famous leaders and personalities who guided us through a path of nonviolence to an independent India:

1. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. It is fitting that at this solemn moment we take the pledge of dedication to the service of India and her people and to the still larger cause of humanity – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Tryst with Destiny Speech excerpt)

2. “It will be necessary for us Indians Muslims, Christians Jews, Parsis, and all others to whom India is their home-to recognise a common flag to live and to die for.” – Mahatma Gandhi

3. Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

4. I declare that the blows struck at me today will be the last nails in the coffin of British rule in India – Lala Lajpat Rai

5. If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the Motherland -Chandra Shekhar Azad