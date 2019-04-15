In the news

Published: April 15, 2019

Voot Studios aims to be a business performance oriented content-tech solution for advertisers who are looking to connect with digital audiences with branded shows, sponsorships and interactive formats.

The OTT player plans to add 30+ originals across genres and languages this fiscal.

New announcements from DAN

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has decided to club its data and programmatic functions under a new division called DAN Programmatic. Gautam Mehra, chief data officer, DAN – South Asia, will lead this division as part of his expanded role as CEO, DAN Programmatic. In other news, Samarjit Choudhry, COO, Happy mcgarrybowen, has been elevated to the role of president; and Soumitra Karnik, CCO, Dentsu Impact, will take on an additional charge as CCO, Happy mcgarrybowen.

Lowe Lintas bags Medlife.com

Online pharmacy platform Medlife.com has brought on board Lowe Lintas as its creative agency. The scope of the business includes digital, over and above the traditional advertising mandate. The account will handled by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Viacom18 launches

Voot Studios

Anchor changes its corporate identity

Anchor Electricals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic, has changed its legal entity to Panasonic Life Solutions India, and also changed its corporate identity from Anchor by Panasonic to Panasonic.

Epic TV to launch two channels

The infotainment channel will launch an HD channel called Epic Plus, and a free-to-air, regional youth and music channel called ShowBox. The launch of a production house is also on the cards.

