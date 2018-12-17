In The News

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 2:26 AM

Contract Advertising has a new CCO: The agency has brought on board Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar , the former CCO of Cheil WW India.

The agency has brought on board Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar , the former CCO of Cheil WW India. He has over three decades of experience across advertising agencies in India and abroad, and has worked on brands such as Samsung, Adidas, Tata Motors, Fiat, Colgate and Airtel. One of his recent works was the Good Vibes project that won over 27 awards including Cannes Innovation.

Walmart India announces leadership changes

Sameer Aggarwal, currently chief strategy & administrative officer, has been made chief business officer. Nestlé’s Anuj Singh has joined as head – category merchandising. Meanwhile, Devendra Chawla, EVP & chief operating officer – merchandising, marketing, and e-commerce, has quit the company.

FCB Ulka wins Kurl-on

The agency will handle the mattress manufacturer’s creative duties. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Acorn TV launched in India

The streaming service owned by American entertainment company AMC Networks, offering British and international TV content, has expanded into India, and will be available at a subscription fee of $4.99 per month.

Viu’s Shantanu Gangane joins Universal Music

He joins the music label as vice president, marketing, India & South Asia, and will be responsible for the growth of international and domestic content uptake. He was formerly the head of marketing for Viu India.

