In The News

Zee launches Malayalam GEC

Zee Keralam is the network’s fifth channel in the South. The channel’s programming line-up includes seven fiction shows and three non-fiction shows, apart from movies. It will be available across cable, DTH and digital platforms.

#MeToo effect

In the ongoing #MeToo movement, some advertising and media professionals including Ashish Patil, Kartik Iyer, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, Ishrath Nawaz, Raj Kurup and Anirban Das Blah have been named. Allegations against them are being investigated by the companies they work for; some have been asked to step down.

Ajay Gahlaut quits Ogilvy

The deputy CCO of Ogilvy India and CCO of Ogilvy North is leaving to pursue his own interests. This was his second stint at the agency.

Dentsu bags new businesses

Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital duties for BIG FM, while iProspect has bagged the SEO, paid media and digital business for KFC India.

RIL acquires controlling stakes in DEN, Hathway

The company will reportedly invest Rs5,230 crore to take control of the two companies, which is part of its plan to launch JioGigaFiber in 50 million homes.

Foodpanda acquires Holachef

The food delivery company wants to build curated food experiences with its cloud kitchen network and go deeper into the food-tech ecosystem.

The Hershey Company gets FoxyMoron on board

The agency will handle the digital duties of eight Hershey’s brands.

Alia Bhatt is now the face of Nokia phones in India.