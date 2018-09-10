In The News

Sanjay Vakharia

Leadership changes at MullenLowe Lintas

Amer Jaleel has been elevated as group chairman and CCO, and Arun Iyer has put in his papers to start his own venture. Virat Tandon has been named group CEO. Iyer will transition out of the agency over the next year.

Aashish Singh joins Balaji Motion Pictures as CEO

Prior to this, he was VP — production at Yash Raj Films. He will report to Nachiket Pantvaidya.

Netflix partners with Hathway Broadband

The partnership will provide consumers access to Netflix through the Hathway set-top box, launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

Zenith bags Spykar

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch. Meanwhile Sanjay Vakharia, COO and director since 2014, has been elevated as Spykar’s CEO.

Ogilvy wins Campus Shoes

Following a multi-agency pitch, Ogilvy has been appointed as the official branding and advertisement partner.

ZEEL declares MRP for its channels

Besides declaring a-la-carte prices, the MRP of the basic bouquet for the Hindi speaking market starts at `45 per month for a suite of 23 channels.

Škoda Auto India gets Zac Hollis aboard

He will take charge as director — sales, service and marketing with effect from November 1, 2018. Ashutosh Dixit will take on an international role within the Volkswagen Group.

Bajaj Electicals picks

Madison Media

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. Meanwhile, Gaurang Menon has joined Madison Digital as NCD.