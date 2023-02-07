In Pictures | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. All you need to know about the luxurious venue

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Jaisalmer is known as the ‘Golden City’ and is very close to the Thar desert. The Suryagarh Palace is one of the most exotic properties in Rajasthan. It is situated near Chokhi Dhani, Barmer Road Nh-15 in Jaisalmer. This iconic luxury fort hotel is everything one needs for a fairy-tale like wedding.

Located in the centre of the huge Thar desert, the property has lavish swimming pools, exotic royal chambers, a lake garden, an archery range, a variety of delectable cuisines, and views of the picturesque desert landscape.

About the rooms:

The hotel is unavailable for bookings from February 4-11, the website suggests. This probably mean that the guests at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding are going to stay a bit longer.

The rooms at Suryagarh Jaisalmer come in eight different categories – Fort Room, Pavilion Room, Heritage Room, Signature Suite, Luxury Suite, Suryagarh Suite, Jaisalmer Haveli and Thar Haveli. There are 83 well-appointed rooms in total.

As per the website, the cheapest rooms are the Fort Rooms, which cost between Rs 23,000 and Rs 36,000 per night on weekdays and Rs 36,000 on weekends, while the most expensive rooms are the Jaisalmer Haveli, which cost an average of Rs 76,000 per night and are 1350 square feet in size.

F&B Experience:

Suryagarh was constructed as a contemporary palace with selected F&B experiences that complement the surrounding environment.

Other luxurious sections:

At a distance of 28 km from Jaisalmer Airport, the Suryagarh Palace includes two gardens – the open-air Celebration Gardens and The Lake Gardens. It features mattress-style sitting and tasselled canopies for an authentic dining experience. Guests are allowed to eat by the lake in a setting with an open sky and muted lighting.

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating since the filming of Shershaah. On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Kiara Advani had defined her friendship with Sidharth as “more than pals”.

How did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra meet?

The couple’s wedding celebrations began in Jaisalmer, with prominent personalities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arriving at the location.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that he also has Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force and Yodha in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.