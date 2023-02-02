In Pictures: A look inside Ashneer Grover’s Rs 30 crore luxurious mansion in Delhi

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former CEO of BharatPe, managed to get stardom and fame with his stint on the first season of Shark Tank India. The show helped him to add more crores to his bank balance and he purchased the 18,000-square-foot mansion in Delhi. Recently, Ashneer Grover with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover gave a tour of their luxurious house worth Rs 30 crore, as per MagicBricks. The former shark had collaborated with Brut India. according to Magic Bricks.

Located in South Delhi’s poshest area, Panchsheel Park, the two-storeyed mansion has been kept minimalist and shades of hues of beige make it classy. The interiors are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and art. You’ll find antiques, art pieces, and luxurious touches throughout the house.

Talking about the much-hyped table, Grover jokingly said, “This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth Rs 10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth Rs 10 crore but then the table is worth Rs 10 crore.”

That’s not all, the mansion is surrounded by greenery and has a vast 160-foot-long hallway that serves as a jogging track for Ashneer Grover during his workout sessions. In the Brut video, the entrepreneur and his wife spoke about their favourite corner in the house – A part of the living room that includes ivory couches and a tea table with gold-plated coasters.

Scroll down to check images of Ashneer Grover’s lavish mansion:

The couple also owns a massive fleet of super-expensive cars. He has a Porsche Cayman S.

Ashneer Grover became a household name post the first season of Shark Rank India. He has been replaced by CarDekhoCEO and co-founder Amit Jain.