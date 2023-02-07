In Pictures: A look at Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta’s lavish lifestyle — a luxurious house in Delhi, swanky cars, and more

Shark Tank India, the biggest business reality show, is a big hit for the right reasons. The Sharks are back to build on their massive net worths by investing in budding entrepreneurs. Last year, Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle invested approximately Rs 6.7 crore in 28 businesses on Shark Tank India.

As per reports, Aman Gupta has invested in 28 startups and his net worth is just growing. Here’s a look at Aman Gupta’s luxurious lifestyle, which includes a fleet of expensive cars, a lavish bungalow, and more.

Lavish bungalow in Delhi

Aman Gupta lives with his wife Priya Dagar and two daughters in a two-floors lavish house. Located in South Delhi, the house has been kept simple with a natural and earthy colour tone. As per Magic Bricks, the bungalow costs approximately Rs 8 crore to Rs 15 crore.

The house has a beautiful botanical garden–themed terrace.

A fleet of luxurious German wheels

Aman Gupta has several luxurious cars in his garage. The boAt Lifestyle head enjoys traveling in style and owns two German cars – an approximately Rs 55 lakh BMW X1 and a BMW 7 Series which starts from Rs 1.70 crore.

Jet-setting around the world

If you follow Aman Gupta on Instagram, you’ll know that the entrepreneur ensures to spend quality time with his family too. Pictures from his international vacations with his wife and daughters look perfect. He never misses an opportunity to explore new exotic destinations.

Sources of income

For the unversed, before starting his own startup boAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta worked with KPMG, CitiFinancial, and Harman International. While his net worth is increasing every year, he charged a massive paycheck of Rs 9 lakh per episode for Shark Tank India Season 1, per CNBC TV18.

Net worth

Aman Gupta has a massive net worth of approximately Rs 700 crore, per News18. He has invested in approximately 30 startups from various sectors.