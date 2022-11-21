In Pics: This turtle-shaped floating city in Saudi Arabia can accommodate 60,000 people

The world is filled with bizarre things, natural occurrences to man-made ones such as flying hotels. And now, a gigantic floating city could be a reality! A new terayacht design has been revealed, and if constructed, it will be the largest boat in the world.

At a time when we are recovering from a pandemic, the announcement of a terayacht might attract massive attention from travelers all over the world. Shaped like a turtle, this terayacht will become the world’s biggest floating structure. Lazzarini, the man behind Pangeos has estimated the cost of building it to be $8 billion (About ₹65,000 crore approx).

Why is it called Pangea?

The gigantic boat is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that is said to have existed about 200 million to 335 million years ago.

Features:

The boat is expected to have shopping malls, ports for smaller ships and aircrafts to ferry passengers in. You read that right!

That’s not all, it will be equipped with hotels and parks to make the stay super comfortable. As per reports, the terayacht will accommodate 60,000 people.

Size and cost

Shaped as a turtle, the boat is expected to be 550 metres (1,800 ft) and measures 610 metres (2,000 ft) at its widest point. Pangeos willbe about twice the size of the Roman Colosseum, reports suggest.

However, the boat is just an idea at the moment – just a design. It needs space to be constructed, and places in Saudi Arabia, close to Jeddah, are being proposed as the ideal location to build this terayacht. The floating city will also cost about USD 8 billion (Rs 65,280 crores approx) to be built.