In pics: Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold silk tissue lehenga

Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Anant Ambani on January 19 in Mumbai, was seen wearing an elegant lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She looked majestic at her engagement ceremony.

Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony was hosted at Antilia, the residence of the Ambanis. “Radhika Merchant is the very standard of graceful beauty in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,” the designer duo took to Instagram.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are known for celebrating India’s rich crafts in their attires. Describing the lehenga adorned by the newest Ambani family member, the designers wrote, “She exudes romance and ultimate elegance in a gold silk tissue ghagra hand-embroidered in the finest zardozi work using gold zari, crystals and resham. A hand-made naqshi border adds to its beauty. A fully hand-embroidered nude silk tulle blouse and dupatta provide the final flourish.”

Radhika Merchant paired the outfit with diamond jewellery. The Kamar bandh, necklace, earrings, and maang tika made her look beautiful. Her minimal makeup was done by Shaan Muttathil, a celebrity makeup artist. Her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde.

Radhika Merchant’s lehenga was beautifully draped by Bollywood’s Dolly Jain. Dolly who has draped stars such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif is known for her unique draping style.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani posed for the paparazzi. He was seen wearing a stylish navy-blue kurta set paired with a koti with gold motifs.

At her mehendi ceremony held on January 17, Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga set. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, her ensembles featured a custom-made multi-coloured resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors.

The pictures were clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Radhika Merchant’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar. She completed her look with a fishtail braid decorated with flowers.