In layoff season, here’s what you can do to ease anxiety

Occupation has been the biggest crux for mankind. When a human mind is occupied so is human creativity. When the mind is settled, the mind is fulfilled by doing something. Doing something keeps the man’s mind away from worry, anxiety, fears, phobias, and insecurities. Doing something keeps the hope that, that something that a man is occupied doing will translate into the fruits of life.

When that occupation is taken away from mankind, the fear begins to rise so do the anxiety and insecurity. Sitting and doing nothing makes one’s mind a devil’s workshop thinking about eventualities and possibilities of all adverse outcomes. Being laid off not only leaves one financially vulnerable but also affects one mentally and physically. There are several severe outcomes like anxiety, depression, insomnia, appetite loss, unhealthy intoxication, self-doubt, low self-esteem, family problems, and much more.

There are simple ways one can cope with anxiety. To understand that better, we got in touch with Dr Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru and Corporate life Coach. Here’s what he has to say:

Breathing is the most fundamental element. Being conscious of your breath helps in harmonizing it from getting scattered and staggered and prevents fast and irregular breathing.

Step out of the four walls and go for a walk, a good walk does wonders for your mental well-being. It improves self-perception, self-esteem, mood, and sleep quality, it reduces stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

Go somewhere out in the sun and be n the light, sit or stand, feel the wind that is touching you (wind bath), and be aware, Vitamin D is very essential for your mental well-being.

The aromatherapy treatment is a natural way of healing one’s mind, body, and soul. Olfactory stimulation through fragrance inhalation exerts various psycho-physiological effects on human beings. It helps lower stress levels and improves overall mental outlook.

Speak with your friends, family, and loved ones. Laugh it out. Talking leads to catharsis means a feeling of relief. Feel-good conversations trigger higher levels of dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins, and other biomechanical that give us a sense of well-being.

Also Read Are you a CEO dealing with work depression and anxiety? What is it and how to deal with it



If you are at home and feeling worried, just sit down in the shower, close your eyes, and allow your breathing to slow down and become regular. You may also fill a bucket with warm water and add some sea salt to it to eliminate all the physical strain; sweating after a hot shower bath releases toxins. Your parasympathetic nervous system, a part of your body responsible for relaxing, can be activated by taking a bath. Every organ, including the brain, is impacted by circadian rhythms, which are strengthened and adjusted by taking a warm bath. Stress is released even when biological poisons are released. Even when muscle tension is relieved, stress is also relieved, which improves your mood.

Lie down in Shavasana(corpse pose) also known as the posture of relief, for dissolving into gravity, start inhaling ad exhaling thereafter, starting from your toes all the way up, and imagine breathing out tension, in 5-7 mins you will feel light like a feather. This helps cool the mind and ward off anxieties.



Humming is one of the simplest yet most profound sounds we can make within ourselves and it is a self-soothing sound, it affects us on a physical level, reducing stress, inducing calmness, and enhancing sleep as well as lowering heart rate and blood pressure, producing powerful neurochemicals such as oxytocin and endorphins.



Lastly, if the feelings are not controlled, one should seek professional help.

This does not eliminate problems, but it does strengthen one’s ability to view them from new angles and cope with them, which fosters greater self-assurance, conviction, and independence as well as a positive outlook on life and skill development.