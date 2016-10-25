In Indian condom ad, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle ‘Skore’ big with ‘Champion’ song

Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle are leaving marks not only on the playing field but also on off-field affairs. (Website)

Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle are leaving marks not only on the playing field but also on off-field affairs. The West Indian duo have been roped in to promote Skore's soon to be launched Champions condoms. It was Bravo's 'Champion' song that had taken the world by storm and Bravo was appointed the brand ambassador of Skore Condoms. Now, Bravo has tweaked the particular song and appeared in an advertisement which also features his compatriot Chris Gayle.

Bravo had released the video of the ‘Champion’ song just before the 2016 ICC World T20. Now, the deal also involves the players recreating Bravo’s ‘Champion’ song for the Indian audience.

Speaking to RadioandMusic.com Chris Gayle said, “I’m always up for some fun and Skore offered me a great platform to shake a leg, party hard and talk about condoms. Being a Champion, to me, is breaking taboos, being vocal and more importantly, being responsible.”