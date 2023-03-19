In Images | Which are the world’s largest stock exchange operators? Know where India ranks on the list

A stock exchange is a platform where stockbrokers and traders can buy and sell securities such as shares, bonds, and other financial instruments. It plays a major role in serving as a parameter to know about a country’s economic health and the world’s economic strength. Take a look at the world’s largest stock exchanges by market capitalisation of listed companies (as of March 10, 2023):

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), USA| $27.69 Trillion

The New York Stock Exchange, one of the USA’s stock exchanges is located at 11 Wall Street, New York City, USA. Incorporated in 1792, the New York Stock Exchange is the largest in the world with a market capitalization of $27.69 trillion.

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), USA | $24.56 Trillion

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) – The world’s second-largest stock exchange is located at 151 W, 42nd Street, New York City. It has a market capitalization of $24.56 trillion.

Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), China | $8.15 Trillion

China’s Shanghai Stock exchange has a market cap of $8.15 trillion. It was established in 1866 but the 1947 Chinese revolution led to its adjournment. In 1990, the modern foundation for its re-establishment was laid.

European New Exchange Technology (EURONEXT), Europe | $7.33 Trillion

Founded in 2000, Euronext is the fourth-largest stock exchange in the world. Operating listing venues in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Milan, and Paris, Euronext had approximately 2000 listed companies in December 2021. It is also considered the largest center in the world for debt and fund listings.

Japan Exchange Group (JPX) | $6.54 Trillion

Japan Exchange Group, or JPX, is a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. Established in 1949, it is located at 2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. It has a market capitalization of $6.54 trillion.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), China | $6.22 Trillion

On number 6, we have China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a market cap of $6.23 trillion. Founded in 1990, it is one of the three stock exchanges independently operating in China. The others two are –the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Hong Kong Exchanges (HKEX) | $5.43 Trillion

Established in 1891, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has 2,538 listed companies as of the end of 2020. With a combined market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, it is the fourth-largest stock exchange in Asia.

National Stock Exchange (NSE), India | $3.55 Trillion

India ranks number eight on the list of the largest stock exchanges in the world. It has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion Founded in 1992, NSE is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Toronto Stock Exchange is next on the world’s largest stock exchanges list with a market cap of $3.26 trillion.