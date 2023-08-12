scorecardresearch
In Images| Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s opulent Mumbai home worth Rs 34 crore

The couple is the proud owners of two mansions, one in Alibaug worth Rs 19 crore and Virat’s Gurgaon home worth Rs 80 crore.

Meet Mongini Brothers: Know how two Italian brothers started the 100-year-old bakery Monginis; know about their journey and business
Virat and Anushka's Mumbai home

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have carved a niche for themselves in their respective fields as an actress and cricketer respectively. But the duo has also been a fan favourite as a power couple that many look up. The goofy soulmates tied the knot in December 2017 and made the internet fall in love with their simplicity and love for one another. With path-breaking performances in their respective fields, the Sharma-Kohli dup have together accumulated a whopping net worth of Rs 1300 crore as per India TV News, and reside in a beautiful home in Mumbai.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, also has a residence in Gurgaon. His wife, Anushka Sharma, and he moved into a new flat in a high-rise in Worli, Mumbai. He acquired this opulent home in 2016. The 7,171-square-foot property features a bird’s-eye view over Mumbai and the picturesque Arabian Sea.

As per Architectural Digest, the lush apartment has three cylinder-shaped towers in the structure have a height of more than 70 floors. It has 13-foot ceilings and terraces or verandas that extend from each bedroom, among other interesting features. In addition to having an indoor gym, Virat Kohli’s house boasts all the amenities of a contemporary flat.

The pair likes to keep their home warm and inviting with all things natural and green, especially Sharma who is a lover of plants. On Instagram feeds, one can observe numerous green accessories in the form of plants in their flat. The woodsy, artistic environment is the perfect place to unwind.

While the apartment has a minimalist aesthetic, their house reflects their love for art with charming nooks and vibrant backgrounds. Pastel colours and fine woodwork go well with the walls’ collection of artwork.

The couple is the proud owners of two mansions, as per GQ reports, one in Alibaug worth Rs 19 crore and Virat’s Gurgaon home worth Rs 80 crore.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 08:00 IST

