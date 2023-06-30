In Images | This Indian businessman has purchased one of the world’s most expensive and lavish houses for Rs 1649 crore

Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika recently bought one of the world’s most expensive houses – They’ve named it Villa Vari, after their daughters Vasundhra and Ridi. As per TOI, the lavish house is valued at a staggering $200 million (Rs 1,649 crore approx).

About the house

It is located in the Canton of Vaud in the Swiss village of Gingins and is considered to be one of the world’s top 10 most expensive houses. Overlooking Mt Blanc, Villa Vari spreads across 40,000 square meters. Famous interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes is the man behind the interiors of this luxurious mansion. He is known for his work on projects such as Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, and the Leela Hotels.

Who is Pankaj Oswal?

As per the same report, the Oswals have an estimated net worth of $3 billion (Rs 247,000 crore approx). Son of industrialist Abhay Kumar Oswal, who passed away in 2016, Pankaj Oswal got married to Radhika Oswal over 25 years ago. They have two daughters – Vasundhara, 24, and Ridi, 19.

The Oswal Group Global has a notable business portfolio – It includes real estate, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and mining across Africa, India, Australia, and Switzerland. The company operates various enterprises such as PRO Industries PTE LTD, a prominent ethanol producer in Africa. That’s not all, it also owns Axis Minerals. Burrup Fertilizers, an Australian-based company is also a part of the company.

The family shifted from Australia to Switzerland in 2013. The villa was previously owned by the daughter of Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

Who are Vasundhara and Ridhi Oswal?

Vasundhara Oswal, the elder daughter went to the University of Switzerland to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Finance. Currently, she is the Executive Director of PRO Industries PTE LTD and Director General at Axis Minerals. 19-year-old Ridi is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering at a university in London.