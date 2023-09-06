In Images| The third wedding of lawyer and former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve in London, where Mukesh Ambani, Lalit Modi, and others were guests

One of the best lawyers in the nation and the former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, wed privately on Sunday in London.

Who is Harish Salve?

Harish Salve was born to N. K. P. Salve, who was a well-known member of the Indian National Congress and a professional accountant, and Ambriti Salve, his mother, who was a physician. Harish was born in a Marathi family, he follows Christianity but grew up in a multi-religious home that had a liberal outlook towards the world.

Harish Salve’s education

He attended St. Francis De’Sales High School in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for his education. He earned his LLB from Nagpur University and his Chartered Accountancy from the ICAI, according to Times Of India report.

Salve worked as a Chartered Accountant in taxation prior to becoming a lawyer. In 1980, he joined JB Dadachandji & Co. as an intern to begin his legal career, as per Indian Express reports. From 1980 until 1986, Salve collaborated with the former attorney general Soli Sorabjee, as The Stateman reports.

Important clients of Salve include the Tata Group, ITC Group, and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. In the gas issue involving Reliance Natural Resources Ltd., owned by Anil Ambani, he also made an appearance.

Salve has taken part in a number of high-profile cases, such as the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was found guilty of spying and given the death penalty by a Pakistani military court. Among his well-known clients are The Tata Group and Reliance. From November 1999 to November 2002, he was India’s Solicitor General, as per NDTV reports.

The wedding attendees

The 68-year-old tied the knot for the third time. After divorcing Meenakshi in 2020, he wed Caroline Brossard, according to reports by The Hindustan Times.

Guest list

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire business mogul, and his wife Nita were attendees at this opulent London wedding. Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia, and Gopi Hinduja were among the other prominent businessmen who attended the reception. Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, attended the wedding along with his partner, model Ujjwala Raut, as NDTV reports.

Salve received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest honours, in 2015. Salve took on Salman Khan’s hit-and-run case from 2002 that same year. Salman Khan had already received a five-year prison sentence. In its ruling in December 2015, the Bombay high court cleared Khan of all charges related to the 2002 hit-and-run and drunken driving case, according to The Hindustan Times.