In Images| The Randhawana mansion, where Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot is in Noida and the price of this lavish mansion will blow your mind

From antiques and artwork to enormous floral arrangements, immaculate lawns, and exceptionally high ceilings, the home reflects Rocky and his family’s exuberant style in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Randhawana mansion, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Gaur Mulberry mansion
Inside the Randhawa house

Karan Johar got back to the director’s chair after seven years and weaved on-screen the love story of Rocky and Rani in his new film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, which starred the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as renowned actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, emanated the customary grandeur of a Karan Johar masterpiece. One aspect of the movie’s glamour and opulence that captured everyone’s attention was Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Randhawa character and his uber-luxurious lifestyle, especially the lavish Randhawa mansion.

Karan Johar is known for his extravaganza and this film was a perfect reflection of Johar’s grandeur. Set at the heart of West Delhi, the Randhawa mansion resembles the Capitol Building in the US.

The lavish interiors (Source: Official Gaursons website)

According to reports by The Indian Express, this opulent mansion belonged to real estate tycoon Manoj Gaur of the Gaurs Group. The property that caught the eyes of the audience at an instance is “The Gaur Mulberry Mansions,” is tucked away in Sector 1 in Greater Noida. There are 90 farmhouses totalling 35,000 square feet in this magnificent paradise. The interiors include regal furniture, priceless antiques, magnificent chandeliers, and lush environs. The architectural elegance is reminiscent of the historic United States Capitol building.

(Source: Official Gaursons website)
Source: Siasat Daily

From antiques and artwork to enormous floral arrangements, immaculate lawns, and exceptionally high ceilings, the home reflects Rocky and his family’s exuberant style in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The enormous estate includes wooden flooring, indoor trees, skylights, and other amenities. One of the prominent characteristics of the mansion is its enormous glass windows. A central-plan fountain outside welcomes visitors. Additional features of the vast property include numerous verandas and water features.

The price of this opulent property is Rs 19- Rs 29 crores as per HT reports.

(Source: Official Gaursons website)

While talking about the Johar sets to HT, the director said, “The world is, of course, far from real. If you see the homes, they’re exaggerated versions of what could be. In Delhi I know, I’ve seen ostentatious homes but the house of the Chatterjees – there’s no such size of house in Delhi. The tone is also lifted quite a few notches.”

Th film has been loved and appreciated by audiences, as per India Today reports the film has collected Rs130 crores in box office.

First published on: 27-08-2023 at 06:45 IST

