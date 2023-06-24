In Images | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan buys Rs 12.91 crore property in Mumbai’s Aibaug area

In a dazzling burst of stardom even before her enchanting debut in the glitzy realm of acting, Suhana Khan, daughter of the iconic Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has ventured into the realm of opulent real estate. She has bought three lavish abodes and a sprawling expanse of land, all nestled in the picturesque embrace of Maharashtra’s breathtaking Alibaug region, for a princely sum of Rs 12.91 crores.

The transaction was recorded on June 1 and came with a stamp fee of 77.46 rupees. According to registration records, the transaction included 2,218 square feet of structures and 1.5 acres of agricultural land. The homes are surrounded by coconut palms and are located in one of Maharashtra’s most picturesque regions. They also have water tanks and tube wells.

As we delve deeper into the realm of Suhana’s captivating acquisitions, unveiled documents reveal a captivating treasure trove. Picture this: 1.5 acres of fertile land, where the verdant beauty of nature harmoniously mingles with 2,218 sq ft of majestic structures. The air is adorned with the gentle sway of coconut trees, and the land boasts tube wells and water tanks, embracing the concept of serenity.

Suhana’s enchanting collection comprises three resplendent row houses. The first, with a remarkable expanse of 1,750 square feet, emanates an aura of regal charm. The second, a charming abode spanning 420 square feet, whispers secrets of cosy comfort. And last but not least, the third jewel in her crown, a magnificent residence boasting a carpet area of 1,771 square feet, envelops one in an embrace of elegance and sophistication. But the allure does not end there, for our diva has also acquired a petite cabin, a delightful nook spanning 48 square feet, where dreams are weaved into reality.

Source: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a resplendent sea-facing haven in Alibaug, where the star is known to throw parties for his loved ones. As fate would have it, Suhana’s newfound paradise in the charming Thal village lies a mere 12-minute drive away from the heart of Alibaug, where enchantment dances on the sea breeze.

The actress is the brand ambassador of Maybelline. The star kid is making her debut in the realm of acting through Zoya Akhtar’s Indian rendition of Archie comics, aptly titled “The Archies”.