Rana Daggubati has carved a niche for himself in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry with his exceptional performances. He gained popularity for his role as an antagonist, Bhallaldev in Bahubali. The 38-year-old actor hails from a family of superstars and has emerged as one of the finest actors in the country. With a net worth of over $1 million, as per various sources, this actor lives a life of opulence. His familial mansion in Hyderabad is a reflection of his family’s glamorous history and luxury.

The Baahubali actor currently resides in an opulent home with a lake view in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, with his wife and parents. He shares a neighborhood with some of Tollywood’s biggest actors, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, his erstwhile uncle Nagarjuna, and his cousin Naga Chaitanya.

The white bungalow is designed with an earthy colour palette with hints of greenery and dark wood. Bounded by a lush green garden overlooking a picturesque lake-view and the city of Hyderabad.

The den, as Rana calls it, is the area where he is believed to spend the most time. This enormous, two-story area is separated into various divisions. A projector is placed in front of a blank white wall, and there are comfy sofas in one corner where the family can sit and enjoy. Rana has a separate area designated for him for those occasions when he needs some privacy.

In addition to having a place for his desk and his accolades, his office is decorated with posters and artwork from some of the most well-known films, like Pulp Fiction, The Joker, and The Godfather. Also, the actor has a bizarre library. Two different Mahabharatas, Gotham comics, a copy of Tamil Pulp Fiction, and the Upanishads are among the books on this shelf.

The house also has a bar, with uniquely designed chairs. Rana said in an interview while giving a tour of his house that he enjoys spending time in this area, especially when he has visitors. Given that his family includes frequent guests, they love hosting people. Another thing Rana enjoys doing is chopping up used alcohol bottles and turning them into containers as well as glasses for the bar as statement crockery pieces.

Daggubati is a Marvel fanatic and possesses an enormous collection of comics and action figures.

Rana’s house is a perfect blend of luxury and elegance.