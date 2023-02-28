In Images |Pharrell Williams’ luxurious lifestyle: A 9-bedroom luxury house, a swanky hotel with 400 rooms & more

Pharrell Williams wears many hats, quite literally – He is a Grammy Award-winning musician, beauty entrepreneur, sneaker designer, Takashi Murakami collaborator, and now, the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton. He revolutionised hat fashion – From the camo trucker hat to the Happy Hat designed by Vivienne Westwood in 2014 — Pharrell Williams has had a unique style.

From working with Chanel and Adidas to launching the clothing label Billionaire Boys Club and a skin-care line Humanrace, Pharrell Williams has come a long way. On February 14, Louis Vuitton named him its new menswear creative director. He took over Virgil Abloh’s job before his death in late 2021.

With a net worth of $250 million, Pharrell Williams enjoys a lavish lifestyle – lush properties in California, swanky cars, and streetwear brands.

Properties

Pharrell Williams has luxe mansions in California. As per the Los Angeles Times, the apartment has a 200-foot driveway spanning 17,000 square feet. It has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across three stories. That’s not all, the house has a sky-lit atrium with indoor fountains and gallery white walls.

He sold his luxury mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $14 million in 2020. Pharrell Williams bought this house from American actor Tyler Perry for $15.6 million in 2020.

He earned $9.2 million after selling his Glass Hollywood Home in 2022. As per Architectural Digest, the house had five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

In 2020, Pharrell Williams moved into a $30M waterfront mansion in Coral Gables, Florida with his family, according to the U.S. Sun.

Hotel Business

In 2021, He started the hotel business. He partnered with restaurant and nightlife industry veteran David Grutman and opened The Goodtime Hotel in Miami’s South Beach. It’s a 266-room property located just a few steps from the beach. As per Travel + Leisure, the hotel has two pools, private cabanas, two open-air bars, and a DJ booth. According to Miami Herald, this was a $200 million project. The duo also owns another hotel – Somewhere Else. The new hotel is slated to open in January 2024, The Architectural Digest reported.

Car Collection

Pharrell Williams owns a Ferrari Enzo that costs $2 million, according to HotCars. The luxurious beast has a 6.0-liter V12 engine and can hit over 650 horsepower.

That’s not all, he also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Porsche 550 Spyder.

Music

In 2013, Pharrell Williams released the song – Happy. It was featured in the Oscar-nominated Despicable Me. That’s not all, he has also worked on iconic songs like Britney Spears’ Boys, Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know, Green Day’s Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus Blurred Lines. The song sold 14 million copies and earned well over $16 million worldwide. According to The Guardian, Pharrell Williams earned approximately $5 million.