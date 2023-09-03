In Images| North Yorkshire to Central London: A look inside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty’s luxurious houses across the globe

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is deemed to be wealthier than the Royal Family who have for generations held the position of being the richest in the world. Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty have a compiled net worth of $844 million, as per a CNBC report and have an extensive real estate portfolio that includes a £7 million lavish four-storey Yorkshire mansion to a luxurious apartment in London.

Rishi Sunak has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2022. As the country’s first Asian Prime Minister, Sunak previously held two cabinet positions under Boris Johnson, lastly as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. He married Akshata Murthy, daughter of the leading lady of Infosys, Sudha Murty, and co-founder Narayana Murthy in 2009. Akshata is a business scion, fashion designer, and venture capitalist. The couple have two children and reside in the UK in an opulent modern palace, which is one of their many real estate possessions.

The Manor House in North Yorkshire

Before moving to 10, Downing Street, Sunak resided in an opulent 19th-century mansion in the North Yorkshire village of Kirby Sigston. The Manor House cost Sunak and his wife Murthy about Rs 19 crore ($2.3 million), as per GQ reports. The couple refurbished it with contemporary amenities like a tennis court, swimming pool, gym, and other modern facilities.

In addition to offering expansive views of the countryside, Sunak and his family find the 12 acres of land to be the perfect weekend vacation location. According to Magic Bricks, Sunak and Murthy bought the property a few years before the former was chosen as Richmond’s MP.

A beautiful penthouse in Santa Monica

According to reports, Sunak and Murthy’s first joint purchase was a seafront penthouse. The opulent house, which has a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean and is valued at Rs 59.27 crore ($7.2 million), as per reports is situated next to the Santa Monica pier in one of the fanciest areas in California. According to Magic Bricks, the penthouse was created by renowned interior designer Marmol Radziner and is furnished with custom-built oak cabinets, glass walls in the bathrooms, a luxurious kitchen, and more.

A lavish home in Central London

The super-rick UK Prime Minister also owns a luxurious house in Central London. Located in Kensington Mews, the house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two reception rooms for meetings and other professional gatherings, spreading across four floors, per Magic Bricks.

The house is located close to Number 10 Downing Street apartment and as per GQ reports, comes with a price tag of approximately Rs 66.80 crore ($8 million).

A luxurious apartment in South Kensington

According to Forbes, Sunak also has an opulent flat in South Kensington that he paid $300,000 for back in 2001 while working as an investment analyst at Goldman Sachs.

The mansion is currently utilised by Sunak and Murthy’s extended family as a vacation residence.