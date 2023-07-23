In Images | Meet Padmanabh Singh, the Maharaja of Jaipur; know about his luxurious lifestyle, expensive things & net worth

The Jaipur royal family, renowned for its opulence, regal heritage, and rich cultural legacy, stands as a symbol of timeless grandeur in the heart of Rajasthan, India. With a lineage that traces back centuries, the royals of Jaipur have played a significant role in shaping the region’s history and identity. Nestled amidst the vibrant cityscape of Jaipur, the “Pink City,” the royal family’s palaces, forts, and intricate architecture echo tales of majestic splendor and valor, inviting travelers and history enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in a world of captivating tales and timeless elegance.

Amidst the echoes of history, lies a modern-day king who effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary allure. Meet Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the scion of the Jaipur royal family, who is not only known for his prowess in the game of kings, polo, but also for his opulent lifestyle and global fashion flair.

Padmanabh Singh’s ancestry can be traced back to the illustrious royal family of Jaipur, with his great-grandfather being the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state in British Raj. Although princely pensions and titles were officially abolished in India in 1971, some families, including Padmanabh Singh’s, continue to carry on the legacy unofficially. Upon the passing of his grandfather in 2011, Padmanabh was unofficially crowned as the “Maharaja of Jaipur” at the tender age of 12.

He is the 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur. Padmanabh Singh is just 22 years old, but he is the owner of property worth about 20 thousand crores.

Early life

Born on the 2nd of July in the year 1998 in Delhi, this dashing young monarch carries with him an air of regal sophistication and magnetic charm that befits his exalted heritage.

Born to the Diya Kumari, a distinguished Indian politician, and her husband, Narendra Singh, young Padmanabh was destined for greatness from the very beginning. His uncle was the last ruling kind of Jaipur, Maharaj Bhawani Singh. He is educated at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer and Millfield, a renowned public school in England.

A Passion for Polo: The Game of Kings

Polo runs in the blood of this young king, who has left a significant mark on the international polo circuit. His journey as a competitive polo player began in 2015 in England, where he became a member of the esteemed Guards Polo Club in Windsor. He led the Indian National Team in a historic visit to Hurlingham Park in 2017, marking the first Indian team to compete there in over 70 years. His grandfather had previously led the last successful Indian polo tour of the UK. Padmanabh’s love for the sport has taken him around the world, playing alongside distinguished figures like Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Global Icon of Style

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh’s charisma extends beyond the polo field, as he captures the hearts of international elite circles with his disarmingly youthful looks and sartorial flair. As a fashion enthusiast, he proudly walks the global fashion runways, representing the epitome of modern royalty. His love for grandeur is evident in his fashion choices, donning exquisite velvet bandhgalas, tailored by his sixth-generation tailor, at gala events abroad, and formal suits with intricate initials and detailing at home.

A King of Many Interests

Beyond polo and fashion, Padmanabh Singh has an insatiable appetite for knowledge and culture. He pursued liberal arts at New York University and further delved into history of arts at the University of Museology and Arts in Rome. His love for arts and culture is evident from his efforts to preserve and promote cultural heritage. Embracing his heritage and armed with knowledge, he has masterfully carved his own path as a global figure.

His name etched in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018 for his prowess on the polo field is a testament to his unwavering dedication.

Net worth

The wealth of the royal family is estimated around $697 million to $2.8 billion.

Other activities

At just 23 years old, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh has already carved a unique identity for himself on the global stage. He has opened up the doors of his magnificent City Palace in Jaipur to tourists, offering a chance to experience the royal lifestyle firsthand through AirBnB. The proceeds from this venture go to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, which supports the upliftment of rural Rajasthani women.

As Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur continues to paint the world with his charisma and passion for polo, he stands tall as a beacon of royalty, bridging the gap between a bygone era and the contemporary realm. With grace and style, he ensures the legacy of Jaipur’s royal family remains an eternal flame of admiration and respect.