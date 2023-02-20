In Images | Meet 5 Indian billionaires who own multi-crore homes in South Mumbai

Mumbai is rightly called ‘The City Of Dreams’. It is home to the biggest business personalities, CEOs, and celebrities. Known to offer a grandeur life, South Mumbai (SoBo) is home to The Queen’s Necklace, Chowpatty, and British architectural excellence. It is one of the poshest areas in the city and business tycoons like Radhakishan Damani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mukesh Ambani, among others, live here. Here’s a list of five Indian billionaires who own expensive homes in South Mumbai, Mumbai’s poshest area:

Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani, an Indian billionaire and the founder and CEO of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), who has a massive net worth of Rs. 13,568 crores, owns the second most expensive property in South Mumbai. He bought a 5,752 square meter property for Rs 1001 crore. Read all about it, here.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla lives at Jatia House in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill. According to a Mid-Day report, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s house is spread across 2926 square-metre. It has a built-up area of at least 28,000 square feet. It costs Rs 425 crore.

Mukesh Ambani

Antilia, which costs a whopping $1 billion, as estimated by Forbes, is one the most expensive residences in the world. It belongs to Mukesh Ambani, the eighth richest man in the world (as of February 20). As per Business Insider, Antilia has 27 floors and 9 high-speed elevators. You read that right! The multi-storey garage can accommodate 168 cars. The house also has 3 helipads, a grand ballroom, a theatre, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens. See inside pictures of the house here.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons owns a lavish, modern bungalow in South Mumbai’s Colaba. It costs Rs 150 crore, Mid-Day reported.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Popularly known as the Lincoln House, Cyrus Poonawalla’s house is priced at Rs 750 crore, Mid-Day reported. It is one of the costliest lands in Mumbai. The 50,000 square feet lavish mansion was originally built for the Maharaja of Wankaner HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhi (hence it was earlier called Wankaner House), by Claude Batley, a British architect in 1993.