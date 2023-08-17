In Images | Inside Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious apartment in Manhattan that he sold for $9 million

The Ambanis and their real estate affair is a never-ending saga. From owning the tallest and most expensive property in India and the second-most luxurious property in the world — Anitilia to the lush apartment in Stokes Park, London, Mukesh Ambani has grabbed the spotlight quite a number of times with his real estate possessions. And this time it’s his Manhattan mansion worth $9 million. Let’s take a look at this uber-luxurious property of the billionaire:

According to the reports by New York Post, a business connected to Ambani has sold a $9 million condo in Manhattan’s West Village.

The condo is at 400 W. 12th St., also known as Superior Ink, and is on the fourth level.

Exterior of Superior Ink (Source: GQ India)

The 2,406 square feet house includes two bedrooms (which were once three), three and a half bathrooms, and breathtaking views of the Hudson River. The interior features a chef’s kitchen, herringbone hardwood floors, noise-proof windows, and 10-foot ceilings.

Inside the condo (Source: GQ India)

Source: GQ India

Chef’s kitchen in the condo (Source: GQ India)

The building, which opened in 2009, features a residents’ lounge, a gym with a yoga/Pilates room, a kids’ playground, a bike room, a concierge, and valet parking, among other amenities. The Superior Ink Factory was housed in the 1919 structure, which had 17 stories. Yabu Pushelberg and Robert A.M. Stern Architects are responsible for eco-friendly design.

Gladys Laurie Cooper of Douglas Elliman served as the listing broker. Dolly Lenz Real Estate’s Jenny Lenz represented the buyer as per the report.

“The tower faces the Hudson River with large expanses of glass with metal detailing inspired by the industrial aesthetic of nearby factory buildings. The building’s rusticated limestone base, string courses, and cornices take their cues from neighboring classical buildings,” according to the description on the website of the architect Robert AM Stern Architects as reported by Business Today.

Over the years, residents of Superior Ink have included Hilary Swank, Jimmie Johnson of Nascar, Marc Jacobs, and millionaire Leslie Alexander, who spent $25.46 million on his raw-space penthouse before selling it to “space tourist” Mark Shuttleworth in 2010 for $31.5 million as per New York Post.

Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.3 billion as per Forbes. He resides in Antilia, Mumbai with his family. This 27-storeyed property is worth Rs15,000 crores as per Times Now report and is a masterpiece equipped with a snow room, a medical facility, a 50-seat movie theatre, a sizable swimming pool, three helipads, and a parking structure that can accommodate more than 160 vehicles as per GQ India report. Ambani’s Reliance has planned on investing $80 billion over the next 10-15 years on renewable energy and building a new complex next to its refinery as per Forbes.