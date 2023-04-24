In Images | Inside Microsoft CEO & Chairman Satya Nadella’s $3.5 million house that has a two-storey library, a wine cellar, a home theatre, and more

Satya Narayana Nadella is an Indian-American business executive who currently serves as the CEO and Chairman of Microsoft Corporation. Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the company’s top executives. Sitting at the forefront of one of the biggest tech firms in the world, Nadella has a hefty load of responsibilities on his shoulders besides the handsome remuneration he gets for it.



In this article, we will take a look at Nadella’s ultra-luxurious house.

Credit: Pursuitist

Satya Nadella: Microsoft Journey

He played a key role in developing Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, Azure, and was appointed as the CEO of Microsoft in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer. Later, in 2021, became the chairman, succeeding John W. Thompson.

Also Read Salman Khan: Take a look at 6 ridiculously expensive things owned by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has undergone a significant transformation, shifting its focus towards cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. He has also been instrumental in expanding the company’s reach in the education and gaming sectors.

Satya Nadella: House

Nadella’s home is estimated to be valued at around $3.5 million and is outfitted with numerous amenities, Business Insider reported. These include a two-story library, a home theater, a spacious outdoor deck with a hot tub, a wine cellar, and a sizable outdoor patio.

Satya Nadella: House Interior

Image: Redfin

Nadella’s home’s living area boasts a grand fireplace, plush seating, and a large flat-screen TV, while the kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry. Additionally, a charming breakfast nook overlooks the garden.

The home comprises multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. The extravagant master bedroom boasts a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious jacuzzi. The sprawling backyard showcases a grand pool and a verdant garden with lush flora and trees.

Other luxurious features of the home include a state-of-the-art home theatre, a game room, and a library.