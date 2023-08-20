In Images| Icon of the Seas, the largest ship in the world, is set to sail in 2024; here’s more about the luxurious cruise, cost of tickets and the opulent interiors

We have all heard and read about the grandeur of the RMS Titanic, However, the world will now see a ship even more luxurious and grand, the Icon of the Seas, which is anticipated to be the world’s largest cruise ship in terms of gross tonnage. It is scheduled to make its debut in 2024. In Turku, Finland, the ship has already finished its initial ocean testing. And here’s a sneak peak into its lavish interiors:

Icon of the Seas, is a massive cruise ship from Royal Caribbean International, will measure 365 metres long (almost 1,200 feet) and weigh an estimated 250,800 tonnes. That is comparable to attempting to maintain the stability of two CN Towers as reported by CNN. In January 2024, it will cruise into Caribbean waters with a capacity of 5,610 passengers and 2,350 staff members and start its voyage from Miami port as per GQ reports.

The largest waterpark at sea in the world will be the boat’s showpiece. The vessel, Category 6, will have six water slides that will set records, but those who prefer a more sedate experience can unwind in one of the vessel’s seven pools or nine whirlpools.



The people on-board will have a breathtaking view of the blue waters through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Six distinct waterslides are available at the 17,000-square-foot waterpark, which takes up almost the entire starboard side of the space. Additionally, Base Camp, a restaurant where you can eat fast food, is located on Thrill Island. There will be complementary and for-purchase alternatives for food and beverages. Golf, flow riding, and rock wall climbing are some of the many activities available at Thrill Island as per GQ reports.

This opulent ship has more than 40 dining, drinking, and entertainment options, many of which are included in the cruise cost. The concept is to appeal to every sort of vacationer, with everything from quarters for young families to adults-only spots like Royal Caribbean International’s first dueling pianos bar. There are 20 decks and eight neighbourhoods to explore.

There are 28 distinct varieties of lodging, with more options for families, more designs with views of the ocean, and more room for groups. According to the cruise line and Chief Executive, Micheal Bayley, this is the most time ever devoted to “designing the ideal home base.”

To provide the passengers with an exquisite experience, on the Icon of the Seas, over 2,600 employees have been appointed to work every day. During the four-day sea trials, there were hundreds of experts on board to evaluate performance.

The lowest price for a seven-night stay is $1,968 (about Rs. 1 lakh and 61 thousand), according to the Royal Caribbean website. The most costly ticket is $4.520 (Rs 3 lakh and 71 thousand), which allows you to stay in one of the suites.

The costs will change based on the dates you select. Starting in Miami, Florida, the ship will pass to Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Island, CocoCay, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie before returning to Miami. One of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas is CocoCay, which is solely used by the Royal Caribbean Group for tourism.

The Icon of the Seas is designed to provide the passengers a once-in-a-lifetime experience and serves luxury at its best.