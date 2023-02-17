In Images | Hardik Pandya’s lavish lifestyle – From penthouse to cars; A look at expensive things owned by cricketer

Hardik Pandya, who comes from a middle-class family has worked hard to reach where he is today. He has established himself as one of the most reliable cricketers and a style icon. He has managed to earn crores as a cricketer. Along with the contracts with BCCI and IPL, his association with various luxurious brands also contributed to his net worth.

Hardik Pandya renewed his wedding vows with Nataša Stanković at the Raffles Udaipur Resort in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day. On January 1, 20202, the couple got engaged, and later on May 31, they tied the knot in a low-key affair.

Sharing photos from the grand ceremony, the cricketer wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Scroll down to take a look at super-luxurious and expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya:

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

The captain of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya owns a Rs 3.73 crore Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

A Penthouse in Gujarat

Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya own a luxurious penthouse in Vadodara, Gujarat. The house has been designed by Anuradha Aggarwal. Decorated in a soft and earthy palette, the house has a private theatre, karaoke room, well-equipped gym, and other amenities.

A swanky collection of watches worth crores

Hardik Pandya has an expensive collection of watches – it includes a Patek Philippe Nautilus 18k White Gold priced around Rs 2.7 crore, a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph worth approximately Rs 1 crore and more.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG

Hardik Pandya also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG that costs Rs 2.44 crore. He also owns a Land Rover priced around Rs 71 lakh and an Audi A6 worth approximately Rs 70 lakh.

Total net worth

As per CNBC TV18, with a net worth of Rs 91 crore, Hardik Panya earns a good amount from his various brand endorsements as well.