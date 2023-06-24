In Images | From Mukesh and Nita Ambani to Sundar Pichai: Know everyone who attended the State dinner for PM Modi

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the state dinner on Thursday. It was attended by over 380 guests – there were government officials, business tycoons, fashion designers, and several prominent Indian Americans.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington. (AP/PTI)

Who all attended?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, and Anand Mahindra were invited for the State dinner with PM Modi. The guest list also included business executives like Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Washington: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP/PTI)

Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP/PTI)(AP06_23_2023_000059A)

That’s not all, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra were representing the Indian government. Other notable American figures were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti.

Washington: President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, arrives to attend the State Dinner hosted by President Biden for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

Some of the celebrities including Billie Jean King and Ralph Lauren also met PM Modi during the State dinner. Other people from the entertainment and media industry were M. Night Shyamalan, Netflix Inc. Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, James Murdoch, and others.

At the dinner, President Biden and PM Modi hailed a new era in their countries’ relationship.