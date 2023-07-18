In Images | From Ananya Birla to Shloka Birla, meet the dynamic new generation of the Birla family – a legacy continues

The Birla family, deeply rooted in India’s industrial and social history, has been at the forefront of entrepreneurship and philanthropy for generations. From their humble origins as Marwari traders to their present-day global influence, the Birlas have continued to make a significant impact.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest fifth generation of this illustrious family, as they carry the torch of innovation, creativity, and social responsibility.

1. Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Anaya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and the granddaughter Aditya Birla. At just 28 years old, Ananya Birla has already made a name for herself as a multitalented artist and entrepreneur. With her mesmerizing voice and captivating songs, Ananya has garnered over 350 million combined streams, making her one of India’s most successful singers. Her collaborations with renowned artists like Sean Kingston and Afrojack have further solidified her presence on the international stage.

Ananya’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through her ventures as well. She founded Svatantra Microfin, a company dedicated to providing microfinance to women in rural India, empowering them to pursue their dreams. Additionally, she founded Ikai Asai and co-founded Mpower, organizations that address various societal challenges.

In January 2023, Ananya Birla was inducted as the director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd commencing the entry of the fifth generation of the family in the $60 billion conglomerate.

2. Aryaman Birla, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Ananya’s younger brother, has embraced diverse passions, showcasing his versatility. While pursuing a professional cricket career, he represented the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team and even had the opportunity to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Beyond the cricket field, Aryaman has also made significant strides in the business world.

This January, in 2023, he was inducted as the director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd commencing the entry of the fifth generation of the family in the $60 billion conglomerate.

Incubating the Aditya Birla Group’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, TMRW, Aryaman has demonstrated his keen eye for emerging trends. He is also spearheading the group’s venture capital fund, Aditya Birla Ventures, which has invested in several high-growth start-ups. Aryaman’s presence on the boards of prestigious organizations, including Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., showcases his commitment to shaping the family’s business legacy.

3. Advaitesha Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Reportedly, Advaitesha Birla has nit joined the business as of yet but has left an indellible mark on the society with her social work. The youngest member of the Birla family, on her 18th birthday founded Ujaas, a non-profit organization under the Aditya Birla Education Trust. Through Ujaas, Advaitesha aims to promote causes such as education, equality, and humanitarian relief efforts. Her passion for making a difference at a young age exemplifies the Birla family’s commitment to social impact.

4. Nirvaan Birla, son of Yashovardhan Birla

Nirvaan Birla is the founder of Birla Open Minds and Birla Brainiacs and has taken up the responsibility of the educational landscape in India through Birla Open Minds. With an extensive network of 101 K12 and preschools across the country, Nirvaan’s leadership has propelled the organization’s growth.

Having joined the family business in 2017 when Birla Open Minds had just 40 schools, Nirvaan has played a pivotal role in organizing and expanding India’s education sector.

5. Shloka Birla, daughter of Yasovardhan Birla

Adding a touch of glamour to the family, Shloka Birla showcases her impeccable taste and fashion sense. Her Le Bal debut in exquisite Manish Malhotra couture captured attention and brought her into the spotlight. She is known for her stylish attires and fashion sense.

6. Vedant Birla, son of Yasovardhan Birla

Vedant Birla is the managing director of Birla Precision technologies Ltd. through his involvement with Birla Precision, a company specializing in high-precision tooling and engineered machined components, carries forward the family’s legacy of industrial excellence. His dedication to quality, innovative solutions, and customer satisfaction reaffirms the Birla family’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the business world.

7. Avanti Birla, daughter of C.K Birla

Avanti Birla is the president of Orient electric as per her LinkedIn profile.

The Birla family’s rich history, marked by entrepreneurship and philanthropy, continues to thrive through the latest generation. Ananya, Aryaman, Advaitesha, Nirvaan, Shloka, and Vedant exemplify the values and drive that have made the Birla family a prominent name in India’s industrial landscape. As they take the reins and forge their own paths, their contributions are sure to shape the future of the Birla legacy and inspire generations to come.

