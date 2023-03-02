In Images | Celebrity Designer Rupin Suchak designs spectacular stage for Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri Festival

Celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak designs a stunning stage for Sadhguru on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. Mahashivratri is an exuberant nightlong festival with soothing meditations by Sadhguru and spectacular musical performances by renowned artists. The festival was attended by thousands of people, including celebrities like Tammannah Bhatia, Juhi Chawla, Tisca Chopra, and others.

Rupin Suchak’s innovative and creative design has provided an aesthetic and visually stunning platform for Sadhguru’s enlightening discourse and musical performances. Lotus in general stands as a symbol for purity and rebirth. Blossoming blue lotuses immediately connects to the blossoming of human consciousness and that’s what beﬁtted the thematic representation in the lap of the magniﬁcent Adiyogi.

He shared, “We collaborated with the most wonderful people/volunteers team headed by the in-ashram aesthetics head Maa Ekisha. We fall short of words when we describe this experience of being a part of this visual spectacle full of grace in the presence of a living master – Sadhguru.”

He added, “We had a team of 14 people who travelled from Mumbai to execute this stage. Essentially there were about 55 lotuses created to do justice to the scale of Adiyogi who stands at a staggering 112 feet height. Our biggest lotus was 40 feet high and all metal. We had woven the petals with pure white muslin cloth. The entire installation was kept as simple as possible in order to give maximum attention to the overall set up. The original idea of lotuses being electric blue came from Sadhguru himself in one of the meditation sessions and I happened to be a part of it. There could be no better inspiration and we just marched onto the execution of the same.”

Speaking about the event, Rupin Suchak said, “Designing the stage for Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri was a fulﬁlling experience. My team and I worked tirelessly to create a design that would reﬂect the theme of the festival and provide a unique experience for the attendees. It is an honor to contribute to such a grand event. We look forward to creating some more experiences in the coming years at Isha.”

Sadhguru also expressed his appreciation for Rupin’s work, saying, “This year’s Mahashivratri stage design artfully reﬂects the blossoming of individual human beings.”

About Rupin Suchak:

Rupin Suchak is a celebrity interior designer based in Mumbai, India. He has designed spaces for numerous celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aparshakti Khurana, Ranveer Singh, and many more. He is known for his innovative and creative designs that reﬂect the personality and style of his clients.