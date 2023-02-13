In Images | Bajaj family, one of India’s wealthiest families bought 5 apartments worth Rs 104 crores

Late business tycoon Rahul Bajaj’s younger son Sanjiv Bajaj has shelled out Rs 104 crore to buy five luxurious apartments in one of South Mumbai’s poshest neighbourhood Mahalaxmi, Economic Times reported. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, which is India’s largest conglomerate that generates revenue in crores every financial year.

The report also said that two sea-facing apartments have been bought through Nirvaan Family Trust, and the other apartments have been booked by Sanjiv Bajaj’s wife Shefali Bajaj, daughter Sanjali Bajaj and son-in-law Manish Kejriwal.

The South Mumbai apartments are located on the 39th floor of Raheja Vivarea, a luxurious residential project. Spread across 3,400 sq ft, the apartments cost approximately Rs 28.31 crore, Money Control reported.

The apartments feature a massive outdoor pool, a lavish gym, and other modern luxuries. Here’s a glimpse of the multi-crore luxurious property.

Manish Kejriwal has an apartment on the 36th floor of Raheja Vivarea in Mahalaxmi. As per the documents accessed through Zapkey.com by Money Control, the 2,433 sq ft unit cost him Rs 15.47 crore.

The official website of Raheja builder’s claim that the luxurious residential towers located near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse spreading over 14 acres offer an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea as well.