In Images | As Godrej buys Raj Kapoor’s bungalow for Rs 100 crore; Here’s a look at other luxurious properties owned by the legendary actor

Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate developer, has bought Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur. They are aiming at converting it into a premium residential project. The deal value has not been disclosed, but a Moneycontrol report mentioned that the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com said it is worth Rs 100 crore.

Located at Deonar Cottage, Deonar Farm Road in Mumbai, the bungalow has been spread over 4,265.50 sq metres.

Randhir Kapoor said, “This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location,” Godrej Properties, which is part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.”

Let’s take a look at three properties that Raj Kapoor owned:

R.K. Studio

With an estimated worth of Rs 500 crore, the Kapoor family sold the RK Studios land to Godrej Properties in 2018. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023. Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman of Hindi cinema founded the RK Studios in 1948 along with R. K. Films in Chembur, Mumbai.

R.K. Cottage

The 3000 sq ft house is located right behind the R.K. It was used by Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, and their children since 1946. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Karishma, and Sanjay were married in this house.

The iconic house worth around 30 crores was put on sale 13 years ago much against the wishes of Raj Kapoor’s wife and daughter.

Rajbaug Farmhouse

Raj Kapoor left behind this lavish farmhouse in Pune. Located right next to the Raj Kapoor Memorial, Rajbaug is still believed to be partially owned by the Kapoor family who often visits the bungalow for staycations.

Ambassador cars

Raj Kapoor owned a fleet of cars, especially the Ambassador which were the trend back then