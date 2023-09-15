In Images and Videos | Inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s sea-facing Mumbai mansion, Mannat

The legend. The myth. The last of the stars, Shah Rukh Khan, who is also regarded as the king of Bollywood resides in one of the most opulent mansions in Mumbai. Having done over 100 Bollywood films and close to 30 years of expertise acting in front of the camera, Shah Rukh has carved a place for himself in the hearts of millions across the globe. But things weren’t always that way. In the 1980s, he was a humble Delhi lad with a dream, who travelled to Mumbai with the intention of becoming successful. Today, he is regarded as one of the most successful stars in the Indian film industry. His quest has brought him not only many honours but also Mannat, one of his most valued assets. He first saw Mannat while filming his 1997 movie Yes Boss, in the Bandstand neighbourhood of Mumbai, and has always dreamt of making it his own.

One of the most costly homes in Mumbai is Mannat, a six-story-high mansion with numerous bedrooms and living areas, a gym, a library, and a private theatre. In front of its glistening gates, Khan’s fans routinely form lines in order to take the ideal selfie or get a peek of the Bollywood star, who frequently visits his terrace to meet admirers. The story of his residence is eminently cinematic, much like Khan’s films. Mannat, a Grade III heritage villa from the 1920s, was once known as Villa Vienna. Khan had his eye on the house for a while, and in 2001 the Bollywood actor was finally able to purchase it to use as his residence.

The lady of the house, Gauri Khan, collaborated with architect-designer Kaif Faquih to create Mannat, which took almost ten years to construct. Mannat “unfolds at every level, with a distinct and original concept on every floor.” Every room in the house has been carefully chosen, and the end result harmoniously combines the comfort of the modern with the elegance of the past.

Any Shah Rukh Khan fan will tell you that the house’s exterior is readily recognised, thanks to its iconic white pillars and large black gate. But as soon as you enter, beige, brown, and white serve as the home’s guiding tones. Additionally, there are exquisite leather furnishings, soft carpets, and dark timber flooring throughout the property.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s bedroom is one space you cannot overlook as you up the stairs. A big room with spotless white marble flooring, a brown velvet couch, and a king size bed covered in a mix of animal print and gold pillows is hidden behind their heavy wooden door. The couple’s room, which emphasises beige and brown tones, harmonises flawlessly with the colour scheme of the rest of their house. The room is made even more open by a headboard made of reflective material. It also has large windows that let in natural light.

This portion of Mannat is not your ordinary study; it has a dramatic aesthetic that includes a neoclassical columned front and opulent leather furnishings. All of Khan’s accolades from the years are also visible throughout the apartment, finding a home on crammed-to-the-gills bookcases.

The Khans’ home frequently features strong colours and bold pieces, and their living room is no exception. A brick wall displaying their collection of contemporary art gives the room a rustic feel, and an old safe that has been turned into a bar is a great conversation starter.

Mannat’s terrace, which has been specially created to protect the family’s privacy while also enabling Shah Rukh Khan to greet his fans on certain occasions, is Gauri Khan’s “happiest place” within the compound. Khan has historically made it a point to leave the house briefly on special occasions like Eid and his birthday.

Natural light from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows balances the drama of the plum, brown, and black couches arranged around a clear glass coffee table. A pair of four-foot-tall black vases from Paris and a painting of Subhash Awchat’s reclining clown were chosen by maximalist enthusiast Gauri Khan to finish the space. The gilded Ravinder Reddy sculpture, however, is the centre of focus in the space and grabs everyone’s attention.