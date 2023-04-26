In Images | Alia Bhatt purchases plush workspace for Rs 38 crore; gifts two apartments to sister Shaheen Bhatt

In the world of Bollywood, there’s a name that has become synonymous with talent, beauty, and versatility – Alia Bhatt. This multi-faceted actress, producer, and entrepreneur has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her impressive performances, impeccable fashion sense, and a keen eye for business. From owning multiple luxurious properties to making her Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt’s journey is nothing short of a fairytale.

Expanding her real estate portfolio, Bhatt has recently acquired a luxurious workspace in Mumbai’s posh neighborhood, Bandra. The 30-year-old actress purchased the space for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, for a whopping Rs 37.80 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Spread across 2,497 square feet, the property is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Bandra West (Pali Hill), and the deal was completed with Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd on April 10, 2023. Bhatt also paid Rs 2.26 crore as a stamp duty for the property.

In addition to the workspace, Bhatt gifted two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt in Juhu’s Gigi Apartments, which cost her Rs 7.68 crore. The combined area of the apartments is 2,086.75 square feet, and she paid a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh to complete the deal.

Furthermore, the actress owns a stunning apartment in Bandra, which she purchased in 2020 for Rs 32 crore. The house is located on the 5th floor of Vaastu and spreads across 2,460 square feet.

Before her Mumbai purchases, Bhatt had fulfilled her dream of owning a house in London, which she bought in 2018 in Covent Garden.

Bhatt is all set to conquer Hollywood with her upcoming movie ‘Heart of Stone’, in which she stars alongside Gal Gadot. Adding to her list of accomplishments, the actress will also be making her debut at the renowned Met Gala. While juggling her busy schedule, Alia, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, is also keeping a close eye on the construction of their dream home – the eight-storey Krishna Raj Bungalow.