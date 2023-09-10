In Images| A look inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s elegant and contemporary home in Hyderabad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won hearts with her power-packed performances, her swift dance moves, and infectious smile. With her film Ye Maaya Chesave from 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the South Indian film industry. Samantha took the South Indian film industry by storm and has also rightfully secured a place in the hearts of millions of Indians with her performance in “Oo Antaava” song and became an audience darling overnight! With a net worth of Rs 100 crore, according to India Today, Samantha lives a life of luxury. Here’s a look into her Hyderabad home which is a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity.

Hash and Drogo, the star’s two pet dogs, live with her in her Hyderabad home. The house is distinguished by a swimming pool, a vertical kitchen garden, and an all-white bedroom that reflects luxury with minimal designs.

All pictures source: Instagram

The garden of Ruth’s house serves as both a wonderful break-out area and a yoga studio. Grey flooring, tall ceilings, and pillars are all present in this enclosed, all-white room. One can find a stretch of grass with cozy chairs and a variety of potted plants in another corner.

An immaculate white Buddha statue installed on a textured wall enhances the peaceful atmosphere of the room. Below this is a glass door that opens into the house.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s palatial home also features a kitchen garden, as can be seen on Instagram thanks to her recent interest in gardening. The eating area is decorated in pleasant, subdued colours. A huge, glossy brown marble dining table and scarlet chairs are matched by the room’s grey-textured walls.

Her in-house swimming pool is not only fantastic for snapping her daily #OOTD shots but also offers a great area for soaking up some Vitamin D.

Every millennial’s fantasy bedroom is her modern, all-white one. The room is decorated in tones of grey and features a big four-poster bed with a grey headboard and wooden side tables holding metal lamps with glass shades. A quilted bench that provides comfort enhances the appearance of the space.

Samantha’s house has the best of both worlds- luxury and sophistication!