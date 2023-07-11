scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

In Images | A look inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s opulent Rs 640 crore Dubai villa and other houses

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani owns a Rs 640 crore villa in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Mukesh Ambani, Mukesh Ambani houses, Mukesh Ambani villas, Mukesh Ambani dubai, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Reliance, Dubai villa, Billionaire
Mukesh Ambani's luxury houses

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani owns a Rs 640 crore villa in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. With a net worth of $97.6 billion, Ambani is the richest man in India and has secured 9th position in Forbes list of billionaires in the world.

The business scion and his wife Nita Ambani own the most expensive building in India — Antila, their home in Mumbai. The property is worth Rs 15,000 crore and is the second-most expensive house in the world. Apart from this he also owns a place in Stokes Park, London among many others.

Also Read

In April, 2022, Mukesh Ambani invested in the beachside Dubai villa for $80 million from Conor McKay of Belleview Real Estate. The transaction was significant as it served as evidence of Dubai’s real estate market’s robust start to the year.

Also Read
Aerial view of Dubai Villa

According to a YouTube video by the Belleview Real Estate company, the massive villa sprawls over 33,000 square feet and is equipped with modern upgraded facilities. An ultra-luxurious design with ten bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools. The house has an open kitchen with modern features and a chic design.  

The dining area
Also Read

The interiors are designed with Italian marble and exclusive art pieces. The living rooms are curated with statement lighting that gives it a regal touch.

A walk in closet

The modern mansion, as it maybe called, has all the facilities and luxurious that the billionaire’s family might need, even a  70 meters long private beach.

Indoor swimming pool

This massive lush property is the most expensive villa sold in Dubai. The Ambanis are on a spree to reach and expand their billion dollar empire to different parts of the world through real estate ventures.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 16:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS