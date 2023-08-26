scorecardresearch
In Images| A look at Vicky Kaushal’s family home in Mumbai that defines minimalism

This is the home where the actor lived with his parents before he moved into his sea-facing house in Mumbai with wife, Katrina Kaif

Written by FE Lifestyle
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kushal, Katrina Kaif home, Vicky Kaushal home
Vicky Kaushal family home

From Masaan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has secured a place in the industry and among the audience’s hearts with his pathbreaking performances on-screen. This Punjabi boy might be a media favourite and always in the spotlight, but he has remained true to his roots and humble background. With a net worth of $ 4 million, as per MensXP, Vicky Kaushal is a man who loves to spend time with his family at his home in Mumbai. Here’s a look at Vicky Kaushal’s simple yet beautiful Mumbai home where he lived with his parents.

In a high-rise in Mumbai’s Andheri West district, the actor reportedly lived with his parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal, and his younger brother, Sunny Kaushal before tying the knot with Katrina Kaif and moving to a sea-facing opulent home in Mumbai. We think Kaushal’s parental home is a little piece of heaven with the ideal locations for Instagram-worthy golden hour photos.

The living room and dining area are both open. The seating room has dark draperies and a minimal yet aesthetic living area with blue and white furniture, miniature paintings, and artwork that enhances its beauty. The mood is upbeat and carefree overall. The windows allow enough natural light to enter the room.

The house is designed with a simple and comfortable interior with a floor bed and wooden floors in his bedroom.

Watching the monsoon showers from the home balcony is a favourite of every Mumbaiker and Kaushal is no different. The actor reportedly loves watching the view from the balcony. His social media profile features many such peaceful moments from his time in quarantine.

This home radiates positivity and is a true representation of simplicity and comfort.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 14:57 IST

