In Images | A look at the Jailer actor Rajinikanth’s lifestyle, assets, cars, love story, and net worth

Rajinikanth, often addressed as ‘Thalaiva’ or ‘Thalaivar’, stands as an undisputed icon with a massive fan following not just in India but around the world. His latest release, Jailer, has already garnered immense praise from fans and critics alike. This South Indian superstar’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a legendary actor is nothing short of inspiring.

His distinct style and dialogue delivery underpin his popularity, but his life also serves as an inspiration. Remarkably, he’s the sole Indian actor integrated into the curriculum of a prominent education board.

His latest film, ‘Jailer,’ releases today and is already highly regarded as one of his greatest by his fans. Jailer also features a cameo appearance by Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Tamanna Bhatia.

Despite commanding the Tamil cinema with unprecedented success and being its highest-grossing star, Rajinikanth’s financial choices and real estate holdings remain remarkably modest, offering a intriguing contrast to his on-screen persona.

Early Life

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore to a Marathi family, Rajinikanth’s life had humble beginnings. His father was a police constable, and his mother was a housewife. He took on various odd jobs, including that of a bus conductor, before entering the film industry.

Love Story

Rajinikanth’s love story with his wife Latha is often cited as a true classic. After dating for a while, they mustered the courage to approach their parents and share their relationship, leading to a strong and enduring marital bond. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 1981, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. They are blessed with two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Assets and Properties

Despite his massive success, Rajinikanth has maintained a simple and modest lifestyle. His residence, located at 18, Raghava Veera Avenue, Poes Garden, Chennai, is a permanent abode known for its elegance. The property’s estimated value is around Rs 35 crore. Besides his Chennai home, he reportedly owns properties in Bengaluru and Pune.

Nestled in Chennai’s upscale locale, this area boasts properties predominantly owned by politicians, judges, and industrialists. Rajinikanth’s residence also finds its place here. The property value per square foot averages around Rs 35,000, with potential to reach Rs 40,000, contingent on factors like plot size, location, and property type.

Rajinikanth’s property portfolio also includes a wedding hall in Chennai. His love for simple living extends to his car collection, as he still owns one of his first cars and often uses it for his city commutes.

Cars owned by Rajinikant

Rajinikanth’s fascination for luxury cars is well-known. His car collection features some of the most exclusive vehicles. His most expensive car, a custom-built Bentley Limousine, is worth an astounding Rs 22 crores. Additionally, he owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, valued at around Rs 16.5 crores, and a Rolls Royce Ghost, which costs approximately Rs 6 crores.

Net Worth

Rajinikanth’s net worth is a testament to his immense success and popularity. According to sources, his net worth stands at a staggering Rs. 430 crores. He continues to add substantial amounts to his fortune, with his recent film “Jailer” fetching him a remarkable fee of Rs. 150 crores. This feat solidifies his position as one of the highest-earning actors in the country.

He’s been, still is, and forever will be one of the all-time greats in the whole Indian movie scene. This legendary actor has been blowing minds with his acting game for generations over the years. With each new film, Rajinikanth continues to captivate audiences and secure his place as an indomitable force in the entertainment industry.