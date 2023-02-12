In Images | A look at Sushmita Sen’s Rs 74 crore net worth and luxurious assets that contribute to it

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed web series Aarya, has a net worth of Rs 74 crore. The former Miss Universe made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with the film Dastak. She has been featured in movies like Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and other popular films. Sushmita Sen has managed to earn herself an uber-luxurious lifestyle. Here’s a look at everything that contributes to her multiplying moolah:

Net worth and monthly income

Sushmita Sen has a net worth of Rs 74 crore and earns approximately Rs 9 crore annually and Rs 60 lakh per month, DNA reported.

Luxurious house in Mumbai

Sushmita Sen owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Versova. She lives with her daughters. The interiors of the house have been kept simple yet classy honey-hued wooden flooring, exquisite art pieces, beige couches, yellow spotlights, and more.

Swanky cars

Sushmita Sen has many luxury cars – Rs 1.42 crore BMW 7 Series 730Ld, Audi Q7 pricing Rs 89.90 lakh, BMW X6 worth Rs 1 crore, and the Lexus LX 470 worth Rs 35 lakh, as per Car Dekho.

Brand endorsements and fees for movies

Sushmita Sen charges Rs 3-4 crore for a film, Hindustan Times reported. In addition to this, the actor takes Rs 1.5 crore for brand endorsements.

Business Investments

As per The Times Of India, in 2005, Sushmita Sen launched an event management company named Tantra Entertainment. Earlier, she also owned a restaurant called Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen which is now shut.