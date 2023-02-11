In Images | A look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rs 15 crore luxurious home in Mumbai and other expensive things

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu and Tamil film industry, has won the hearts of the audience in no time. She has managed to win several prestigious awards, like four Filmfare Awards South and six South Indian International Movie Awards.

Here’s a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s most expensive things that she owns:

Fees for films and cameos

With a per-movie fee of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4 crore, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second highest-paid actor in the South after Nayanthara. She also charges a huge sum of money for cameos and dance numbers. As per reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took home a whopping Rs 5 crore for featuring in Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise.

Houses in Hyderabad and Mumbai

In her 12 years of journey in the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has built a massive net worth of Rs 80 crore, Zoom reported. She lives in a lavish house at Anna Poorna Studios, Jubliee Hill in Hyderabad. She has also bought a new home in suburban Mumbai worth a whopping Rs 15 crore, as per TOI. The sea-facing three-bedroom apartment in a skyscraper.

Upcoming projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her second Bollywood project tentatively titled Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the spy series will release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries. Earlier, she worked with Raj & DK on Prime Video’s Family Man 2. In a statement, she said, “When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me.”

Super Expensive Pair Of Manolo Blahniks

It’s no secret that Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves her collection of shoes. She is always spotted wearing some of the fanciest shoes from big luxury brands. She owns a pair of black Manolo Blahniks that cost between Rs 98,000 and Rs 1 lakh. The heels have Swarovski buckles on them.

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a fleet of swanky cars in her garage ranging from an Audi Q7 to a Porsche Cayman GTS. She also has a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG that costs around Rs 2.55 crore.

Clothing Line ‘Saaki’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also owns her clothing line called ‘Saaki’. The brand offers affordable, accessible, and fashionable clothes for women and is worth crores.