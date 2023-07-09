In Images | A cruise that will take you around the world in 1095 days; know about the price, route, interiors, and more

Life at Sea Cruise ship can make your cruising dreams come true with its first ever, all-inclusive ship that will travel over 130,000 miles through 148 countries, 382 ports, and all 7 continents for only $87,720 per year (Rs 72,47,031) based on double occupancy.

The 3 year long voyage will start from Istanbul, Turkey on November 1, 2023, and will take a round trip back tthrough 382 ports with pick ups from Barcelona and Miami. The cruise will also cover along its journey the Wonders of the World which includes Taj Mahal in India, the Great Wall of China, and Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, among others.

The Life at Sea cruise has been designed with world class facilities required for a three year long journey through the ocean and has all luxuries on board. It has cabin options ranging from 130-square-foot interior rooms to 260-square-foot balcony suites. From work spaces to recreational activities this ship has massive cabins, dining areas, lounge and leisure facilities, health centre, beautiful sun deck, and pool, and plenty of cabins for those who want to work, attend meetings. This consists of a business centre with 14 offices, meeting spaces, and a business library for all Zoom call requirements.

Image: Life at Sea

Meals, storage, access to the business centre, port fees and taxes, housekeeping, and entertainment are all included in the package. Alcohol, permanent office space, spa services, medical supplies, and some luxury services are excluded though.

Apart from, this, this cruise is also designed to meet every requirement of passengers on board, including emergency facilities like a 24-hour hospital, offering guests free medical visits, lectures and classes that will allow them to learn, and volunteer opportunities at various ports to gather experience.

Gym on board

The cruise offers cultural excursions and provides a singular and engaging opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of cultures found around the world, from local festivals and performances to workshops and classes taught by experts and special guests on board.

Bar and dining

Talking about the ship, the managing director of Life at Sea said in a statement, “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

You can join Life at Sea cruise on this enriching journey around the world for 1095 days as you sail to unexplored lands and discover hidden gems, isolated beaches to picturesque sceneries, bustling cities to quaint villages.