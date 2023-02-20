In Images | 5 Indian billionaires who own multi-crore mansions in Lutyens’, the poshest area in Delhi

In 2020, Gautam Adani managed to win a close bid and took control of a property near Mandi House in Delhi. Aditya Estate previously held the land. He paid Rs 400 crore for the deal. For the unversed, owning even a square foot of space in Lutyens’ comes at a premium cost.

Named after a prominent British architect, the area is an upscale residential neighbourhood in picturesque Rashtrapati Bhawan park. It’s home to several government offices, including the grand 1927 Parliament of India and its adjacent museum, along with a Mahatma Gandhi statue, and multiple coffee shops and eateries.

Here’s the list of Indian billionaires who own a property in Delhi’s Lutyens.

Gautam Adani

In February 2020, the Adani Group won possession of Aditya Estates for Rs 400 crore. Spread across 3.4 acres of land, the property has a 25,000 square feet wide lavish bungalow – With seven bedrooms, six dining rooms, living areas, and a study. There’s a 7,000 square feet of land for staff quarters, ET reported.

Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal, the Indian business magnate, who is also a British citizen owns several properties in the UK. However, in 2005, he bought a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi. According to HT, the house costs Rs 31 crore.

Vijay Shekhar

Vijay Shekhar, the founder of Paytm bought a house at The Golf Links in New Delhi’s Lutyens’, HT reported. The house, which is spread across 6,000 acres, is among the 1,000 bungalows in Golf Links. He bought it for Rs 82 crore, HT mentioned.

Sunil Vachani

Sunil Vachani, Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, bought a house at Lutyens’ Delhi for Rs 170 crore, Money Control reported.

Naveen Jindal

The property owned by Naveen Jindal is the second-most expensive property in Lutyens’ Delhi on this list. The cost of the bungalow can be estimated to be between Rs 120-150 crores.