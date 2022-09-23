This women-led company D’chica is transforming the needs of teenage girls; Know how

D’chica, a start-up run by women, is aiming at transforming the needs of teenage girls with its products. The tweens and teens puberty and fashion company believes in connecting with the modern social media savvy teenagers while ensuring they also cater to the requirements of the mothers. To boost the company, Mankind Pharma Promoter’s Family Office invested an undisclosed sum in D’chica. The money will be invested in marketing and R&D.

Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, commented on the funding, saying, “With 19% of India’s population being adolescents, the Indian tweens and teens market is a completely open white space that needs a brand that understands the specific demands of these digital natives and is agile enough to match the wavelength of this fast-evolving market. We are impressed with the founders’ conviction and strategy for this market segment as well as their method of business development.”

According to D’chica co-founder Vani Chugh Kabra, “Our goods are strategically produced and marketed to relate with modern social media savvy teenagers while ensuring we check each & every mom box.”

“D’chica aims to establish itself as a market leader in the expanding and profitable market for young India by utilizing its first mover advantage in the tweens and teens segment and snatching up any available market share in the puberty necessities and basics segment,” Richa Kapila D’chica’s Co-founder said.

Prashant Purker, former Managing Director and Ceo at ICICI Venture has also participated in the funding round in his personal capacity.

According to estimates, India’s kidswear industry is currently worth $16.62 billion and will expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Teenagers make up about 19% of India’s overall population of children.