In a first, Surat-based entrepreneur Dipak Bharwad sets an example of patriotism with his 50-km ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Setting a unique example, Dipak Bharwad, a successful entrepreneur in Surat, organised a 50-km long ‘Tiranga’ yatra from Surat to Bardoli with more than 100 bikers to spread the message of patriotism and brotherhood and encouraging people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

He distributed over 5,000 tri-colours to textile workers and factories. The entire road from Ghod Dod Road to Anuvrat Dwar was decorated in the national tri-colour theme.

That’s not all, huge cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his popular schemes for the country’s upliftment were displayed along the entire road. The main draw for people on the entire road was the selfie points,’ where residents stopped and took selfies to make their I-Day celebrations more memorable.

“Supporting social causes is our motto,” said Dipak Bharwad, MD of Gokul Developers. He added, “Har Ghar Tiranga was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to unite the nation through brotherhood, nationalism, and patriotism. We are following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Modi and contributing to his mission of unity in Surat and Gujarat.”